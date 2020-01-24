Clan VIII is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Clan VIII measures 45.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 8.75 feet and a beam of 9.73 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 325 tonnes.

Clan VIII has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Clan VIII also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Clan VIII has a top speed of 13.50 knots.

Clan VIII has a fuel capacity of 31,300 litres, and a water capacity of 8,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.