Clara One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Chantier de L'Esterel.

Design

Clara One measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Clara One has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.

Clara One also features naval architecture by Petrel.

Performance and Capabilities

Clara One has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Clara One has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clara One accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clara One flies the flag of Portugal.