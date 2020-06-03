Clara One
1961|
Motor Yacht
Clara One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Chantier de L'Esterel.
Design
Clara One measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Clara One has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.
Clara One also features naval architecture by Petrel.
Performance and Capabilities
Clara One has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Clara One has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Clara One accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Clara One flies the flag of Portugal.