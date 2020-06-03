Clarissa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Poole Chaffee and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Clarissa measures 32.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.5 feet.

Clarissa has an aluminium hull.

Clarissa also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Clarissa has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Clarissa has a fuel capacity of 27,300 litres, and a water capacity of 8,190 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clarissa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clarissa flies the flag of st vincent .