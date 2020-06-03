We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 32m
Year 1976
Motor Yacht
Clarissa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Poole Chaffee and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Clarissa measures 32.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.5 feet.
Clarissa has an aluminium hull.
Clarissa also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..
Performance and Capabilities
Clarissa has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Clarissa has a fuel capacity of 27,300 litres, and a water capacity of 8,190 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Clarissa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Clarissa flies the flag of st vincent .