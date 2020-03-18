Read online now
Length 48.7m
Year 2015

Clarity

2015

Motor Yacht

Clarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Clarity measures 48.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

Clarity has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bilgin Yachts.

Clarity also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Clarity has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Clarity has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,600 litres.

Accommodation

Clarity accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Clarity has a hull NB of 160/2.

Clarity is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.5m

crew:

-

draft:

2.1m
