Clarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NedShip Group in Antalya, Turkey.

Design

Clarity measures 31.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Clarity has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Her interior design is by Amanda Rosa.

Clarity also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design and Notika.

Performance and Capabilities

Clarity has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Clarity has a fuel capacity of 18,900 litres.

Accommodation

Clarity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clarity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 34.

Clarity is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.