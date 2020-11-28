We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.52m
Year 2004
Clarity
Motor Yacht
Clarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Clarity measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 183 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Clarity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Clarity has a fuel capacity of 2,900 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Clarity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Clarity has a White hull.
Clarity flies the flag of Marshall Islands.