Clarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Clarity measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 183 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Clarity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Clarity has a fuel capacity of 2,900 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clarity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clarity has a White hull.

Clarity flies the flag of Marshall Islands.