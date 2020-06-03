Class I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Northstar Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Class I measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Class I has a GRP hull.

Class I also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Class I has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Class I has a fuel capacity of 17,127 litres, and a water capacity of 2,422 litres.

Accommodation

Class I accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Class I has a White hull, whose NB is NHR100004L506.