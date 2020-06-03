Classic Schooner is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by George Carraz.

Design

Classic Schooner measures 31.09 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.02 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet.

Classic Schooner has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by George Carraz.

Classic Schooner has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Classic Schooner accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.