Length 31.09m
Year 2005

Classic Schooner

2005

Sail Yacht

Classic Schooner is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by George Carraz.

Design

Classic Schooner measures 31.09 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.02 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet.

Classic Schooner has a wood hull.

Her exterior design is by George Carraz.

Performance and Capabilities

Classic Schooner has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Classic Schooner accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.19m

crew:

6

draft:

3.02m
