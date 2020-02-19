Claudia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

Claudia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Claudia measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 260 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Claudia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Claudia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Claudia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Claudia has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Claudia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Claudia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC121.

Claudia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.