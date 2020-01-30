Clean Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Can Yatcilik.

Design

Clean Seas measures 33.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.69 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes.

Clean Seas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Her interior design is by Coste Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Clean Seas has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Clean Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Can Yatcilik.

Design

Clean Seas measures 33.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.69 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes.

Clean Seas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Her interior design is by Coste Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Clean Seas has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Clean Seas has a fuel capacity of 45,425 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Clean Seas accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.