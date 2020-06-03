Clear Eyes is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Pax Navi Yachts, in Turkey.

Pax Navi Yachts was born from the shared passion of its German-Turkish founders in 2007; combining their individual strengths and skills to build a shipyard that would improve the shortcomings they had encountered in their own lives on the sea.

Design

Clear Eyes measures 43.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.97 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Clear Eyes has a steel hull.

Clear Eyes also features naval architecture by Pax Navi Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Clear Eyes has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Clear Eyes has a fuel capacity of 25,870 litres, and a water capacity of 6,040 litres.

She also has a range of 3,510 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clear Eyes accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.