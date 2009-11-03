Clementine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Clementine measures 29.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Clementine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Clementine also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Model

Clementine is a semi-custom Custom Line 97' model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 97' semi-custom model include: Carolina.

Performance and Capabilities

Clementine has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Clementine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Clementine measures 29.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Clementine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Clementine also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Model

Clementine is a semi-custom Custom Line 97' model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 97' semi-custom model include: Carolina.

Performance and Capabilities

Clementine has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Clementine has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clementine accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Clementine has a hull NB of 112/14.

Clementine flies the flag of the UK.