Clementine
2007|
Motor Yacht
Clementine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .
Design
Clementine measures 29.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Clementine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Clementine also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Model
Clementine is a semi-custom Custom Line 97' model.
Other yachts based on this Custom Line 97' semi-custom model include: Carolina.
Performance and Capabilities
Clementine has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Clementine has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Clementine accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Clementine has a hull NB of 112/14.
Clementine flies the flag of the UK.