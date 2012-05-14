Clementine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Clementine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Clementine measures 29.56 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.22 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Clementine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Alessandro Negrato.

Clementine also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Clementine is a semi-custom Moonen 96 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Clementine has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Clementine has a fuel capacity of 25,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.