Cleopatra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Cleopatra measures 56.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 693 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cleopatra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Cleopatra also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cleopatra has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Cleopatra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Cleopatra measures 56.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 693 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cleopatra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Cleopatra also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cleopatra has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cleopatra has a fuel capacity of 111,950 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cleopatra accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cleopatra has a hull NB of 390.

Cleopatra is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.