Cleopatra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Cleopatra measures 35.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Cleopatra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Cleopatra also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Cleopatra has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cleopatra has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Accommodation

Cleopatra accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Cleopatra has a hull NB of 115/7.

Cleopatra flies the flag of Belize.