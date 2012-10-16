Clevelander is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Clevelander measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.6 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Clevelander has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Clevelander accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.