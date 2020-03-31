Clia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Clia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Clia measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Clia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Clia also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Clia is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

Clia has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Clia has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clia accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clia has a hull NB of 12137.

Clia is an ABS/LR class yacht.