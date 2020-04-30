Motor yacht Clicia (ex Natori), built in 2009 by Italian shipyard Baglietto, is a distinctive explorer vessel with a distinguishing avant garde exterior. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features exterior design by Francesco Paszkowski and the interior work of Bannenberg. This modern semi displacement superyacht measures 41 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Clicia sees a departure from Baglietto’s traditional exterior profiling, creating a less sleek and more full-bodied design for the luxury vessel. The superyacht’s interior décor blends African materials with native Italian cabinetry to create the feel of 1920s sophistication with a contemporary edginess. Snakeskin wall coverings and overlapping silver scales are among the most eye-catching.

Impressive amounts of natural light are a highlight of the vessel’s design with large windows featured throughout the open interior and generous outdoor deck spaces.

Luxury yacht Clicia benefits from a range of technological advancements and modern extras including an A3 Newspaper Printer that allows for any newspaper in the world to print directly to the yacht. Each deck boasts WiFi internet and a SkyTV system.

The bridge deck comfortably caters for a shaded dining area for up to 12 guests alongside a gym and area dedicated to sun loungers. The crowning sun deck boasts a large pool, seating area, sun lounging zone and space for alfresco dining.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent master suite; two VIP cabins; and two twin cabins. The master suite is full-width and features a private his and hers bathroom that has flooring inlaid with gold mosaic tiles and silver leaf detailing the vanity drawers. The lower deck houses the guest suites, one of the twin cabins of which includes a Pullman berth. Crew are accommodated in eight berths.

Luxury yacht Clicia is powered by two MTU 2,800 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 23 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Clicia is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 16 knots while her crew of eight under the direction of New Zealand Captain Paul Bickley ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis and towable toys.

Clicia cruises the West Mediterranean during both the summer and winter charter seasons.