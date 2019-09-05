Clifford is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Clifford measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.34 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Clifford has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Clifford also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design and Sunseeker.

Model

Clifford is a semi-custom Predator 108 model.

Exemplifying the Predator principle of narrower hull form for higher speeds and agility, the Predator 108 can rightly be viewed as extreme. The rakish, minimal superstructure and arrow-head foredeck arrangement all express inherent high performance, proven with 42 knots achieved with the 7300 PS, triple Arneson surface drive option.

Other yachts based on this Predator 108 semi-custom model include: M3, Lady Christina, Mima, Diablo Blanco , Double D.

Performance and Capabilities

Clifford has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots.

Clifford has a fuel capacity of 21,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clifford accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clifford has a hull NB of 108/3.

Clifford is a LR/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.