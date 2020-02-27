Clifford II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Clifford II measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Clifford II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Clifford II also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Clifford II is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.

The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.

Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Oneness, Four Jacks, Silver Wave, Grey Matters, Vantage, Hokulani.

Performance and Capabilities

Clifford II has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by d 28 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Clifford II has a fuel capacity of 39,750 litres, and a water capacity of 3,975 litres.

Accommodation

Clifford II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clifford II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 251.

Clifford II is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.