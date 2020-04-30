Queen K (formerly Queen M) is a 72.60m (238.19ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2004 by Lurssen Yachts. The yacht's interior has been designed by Donald Starkey.

During her refit in 2007 Queen K’s hull and parts of her superstructure were refitted and painted in grey. The elegant yacht has a beam of 13.50m (44.29ft) and a 3.85m (12.63ft) draft.

Performance + Capabilities

Queen K can reach a maximum speed of 18 knots and cruises comfortably at 16 knots. She has a range of 5000 nautical miles from her 250000-litre fuel tanks.

Queen K Accommodation

Queen K offers accommodation for up to 18 guests in nine suites comprising an owner’s cabin, two double cabins and four twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 21 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

