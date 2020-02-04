Clorinda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Clorinda measures 36.45 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Clorinda also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Clorinda has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Clorinda accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.