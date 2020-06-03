Read online now
Cloud 9 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by KaiserWerft .

Design

Cloud 9 measures 40.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.13 metres.

Cloud 9 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cayros Yacht Design.

Cloud 9 also features naval architecture by Naval Design GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Cloud 9 has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cloud 9 has a fuel capacity of 28,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,300 litres.

She also has a range of 2,242 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cloud 9 accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cloud 9 has a hull NB of 106.

Build Team

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.13m

crew:

7

draft:

2.2m
