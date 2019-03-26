Cloud Atlas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Lloyds Ships, in Australia and most recently refitted in 2019.

Cloud Atlas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Lloyds Ships, in Australia and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Cloud Atlas measures 46.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 348 tonnes.

Cloud Atlas has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Phil Curran Design.

Cloud Atlas also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.

Performance and Capabilities

Cloud Atlas has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cloud Atlas has a fuel capacity of 72,740 litres, and a water capacity of 7,274 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cloud Atlas accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cloud Atlas flies the flag of Portugal.