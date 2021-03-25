We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Cloud Nine
1994|
Motor Yacht
Cloud Nine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Cloud Nine measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.
Cloud Nine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Cloud Nine also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Cloud Nine has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cloud Nine has a fuel capacity of 17,640 litres, and a water capacity of 5,065 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cloud Nine accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cloud Nine has a hull NB of 07.