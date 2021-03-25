Cloud Nine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.

Cloud Nine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Cloud Nine measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.

Cloud Nine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Cloud Nine also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Cloud Nine has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cloud Nine has a fuel capacity of 17,640 litres, and a water capacity of 5,065 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cloud Nine accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cloud Nine has a hull NB of 07.