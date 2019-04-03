Cloudbreak is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Cloudbreak measures 72.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 12.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,293 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cloudbreak has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

Cloudbreak also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Accommodation

Cloudbreak accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cloudbreak has a hull NB of 6499.