Club M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Club M measures 29.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Club M also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Club M has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Club M has a fuel capacity of 2,375 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Club M contains 5 cabins.