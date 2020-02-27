We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Clueless
1993|
Motor Yacht
Clueless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Clueless measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.
Clueless has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Clueless has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Clueless has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.
Accommodation
Clueless accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Clueless flies the flag of the USA.