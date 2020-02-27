Clueless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Clueless measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Clueless has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Clueless has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Clueless has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Clueless accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clueless flies the flag of the USA.