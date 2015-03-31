We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.97m
Year 2008
Motor Yacht
CNG is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
CNG measures 24.97 feet in length and has a beam of 5.99 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
CNG has a top speed of 35.00 knots.
CNG has a water capacity of 1,000 litres.
Accommodation
CNG accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.