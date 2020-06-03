Cobra 3 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Cobra Yacht, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2010.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Cobra 3 measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Cobra 3 has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her interior design is by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra 3 also features naval architecture by Mustafa Ozkalay.

Performance and Capabilities

Cobra 3 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Cobra 3 has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cobra 3 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Cobra 3 has a hull NB of CBR-S 23.