Cobra Junior is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Cobra Yacht, in Turkey.

Design

Cobra Junior measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Cobra Junior has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her interior design is by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra Junior also features naval architecture by Cobra Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Cobra Junior has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Cobra Junior has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Cobra Junior accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cobra Junior has a hull NB of CBR-S 24.