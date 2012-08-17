Cobra King is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Cobra Yacht, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2012.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Cobra King measures 38.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet.

Cobra King has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cobra Yacht.

Her interior design is by Dara Kirmizitoprak.

Cobra King also features naval architecture by Alparslan Tekoğul.

Performance and Capabilities

Cobra King has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Cobra King has a fuel capacity of 5,650 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cobra King accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cobra King has a hull NB of CBR-S 34.