Cobra Queen is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Cobra Yacht, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2012.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Cobra Queen measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet.

Cobra Queen has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra Queen also features naval architecture by Alparslan Tekoğul.

Performance and Capabilities

Cobra Queen has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Cobra Queen has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cobra Queen accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cobra Queen has a hull NB of CBR-S 32.

Cobra Queen is a Turk Lloyd class yacht.