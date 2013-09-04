Cocktails is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Cocktails is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Cocktails measures 47.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Cocktails has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jeff Howard.

Cocktails also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cocktails has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cocktails has a fuel capacity of 63,050 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cocktails accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cocktails has a Blue hull, whose NB is T028.