Cocktails is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Cocktails measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Cocktails has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Cocktails also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Cocktails has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cocktails has a fuel capacity of 11,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cocktails accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cocktails has a hull NB of 97-646.

Cocktails flies the flag of the USA.