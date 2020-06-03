Cocktails
Motor Yacht
Cocktails is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Cocktails measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Cocktails has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.
Cocktails also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Cocktails has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Cocktails has a fuel capacity of 11,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cocktails accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cocktails has a hull NB of 97-646.
Cocktails flies the flag of the USA.