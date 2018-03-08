Cocoa Bean is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Cocoa Bean measures 74.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,590 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Cocoa Bean also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cocoa Bean has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cocoa Bean has a fuel capacity of 242,266 litres, and a water capacity of 64,007 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cocoa Bean accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.