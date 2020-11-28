Length 43.28m
Year 1998
Cocoa Bean
1998|
Motor Yacht
Cocoa Bean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Cocoa Bean measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Cocoa Bean has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Cocoa Bean also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Accommodation
Cocoa Bean accommodates up to 10 guests .
Other Specifications
Cocoa Bean has a hull NB of 542.
Cocoa Bean flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.