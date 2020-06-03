Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 1991

Coconut

1991

|

Sail Yacht

Coconut is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Dynamique Yachts and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Coconut measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.3 feet and a beam of 5.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Coconut has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Coconut accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Coconut flies the flag of New Zealand.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

9Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.6m

crew:

3

draft:

2.3m
