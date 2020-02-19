Code 8 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Code 8 measures 49.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 486 tonnes.

Code 8 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Code 8 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Code 8 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Code 8 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Code 8 has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Code 8 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Code 8 has a hull NB of FB 215.

Code 8 flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.