Code is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2012.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Code measures 28.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet.

Code has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Code is a semi-custom Predator 92 Sport model.

Bringing wind-in-the-hair exhilaration, the Predator 92 Sport boasts the addition of a sleek flybridge as standard, without breaking the series’ distinctive styling. Capable of speeds of up to 35 knots this is a high performance extrovert craft while at the same time offering the luxury and comfort that is Sunseeker’s hallmark, plus the indulgence of being looked after by a crew of up to four.

Other yachts based on this Predator 92 Sport semi-custom model include: RE1, Sunseeker Predator 92'.

Performance and Capabilities

Code has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by qsb 5.9 mcd diesel engines

Code has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Code accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Code is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.