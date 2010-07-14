Colombaio is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Colombaio measures 28.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Colombaio has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Colombaio also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Colombaio has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Colombaio has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Colombaio accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Colombaio is MCA compliant