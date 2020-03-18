Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 43m
Year 2014

Columbia

2014

|

Sail Yacht

Columbia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Design

Columbia measures 43 metres in length and has a beam of 7.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Columbia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by W Starling Burgess.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Columbia accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Columbia flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.8m

crew:

14

draft:

-
Other Eastern Shipbuilding Group yacht
Related News