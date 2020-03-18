Columbia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Design

Columbia measures 43 metres in length and has a beam of 7.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Columbia has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by W Starling Burgess.

Columbia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Columbia accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Columbia flies the flag of the USA.