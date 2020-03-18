Length 43m
Year 2014
Columbia
Sail Yacht
Columbia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.
Design
Columbia measures 43 metres in length and has a beam of 7.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.
Columbia has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by W Starling Burgess.
Performance and Capabilities
Columbia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Columbia accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Columbia flies the flag of the USA.