Columbia II is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2019 by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Design

Columbia II measures 43.03 metres in length and has a beam of 7.77 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes.

Columbia II has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbia II has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Columbia II has a fuel capacity of 6,262 litres, and a water capacity of 2,050 litres.

Accommodation

Columbia II accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.