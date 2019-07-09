Columbus 40S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Columbus 40S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Columbus 40S measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.

Columbus 40S has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Columbus 40S also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus 40S has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Columbus 40S has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Accommodation

Columbus 40S accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Columbus 40S has a hull NB of C03.