Columbus 90 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Columbus 90 measures 27.22 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Columbus 90 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Addison Nelson Design.

Columbus 90 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Model

Columbus 90 is a semi-custom Columbus 90 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus 90 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Columbus 90 has a fuel capacity of 25,935 litres, and a water capacity of 4,553 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Columbus 90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Columbus 90 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is KS003.

Columbus 90 is a Lloyds class yacht.