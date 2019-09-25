Columbus Global Explorer

The hull construction is to be of steel, light alloy to be used for part of superstructure. The vessel will have displacement round bilge hull, bulbous bow, with twin screw and transom stern. The propulsion plant shall consist of two diesel engines, each coupled to a fixed pitch propeller through a reduction gear.



The Yacht shall be equipped with a twin airfoil high lift rudder plant, one bow thruster and four fin stabilizers designed to provide active roll reduction both in underway and 'at anchor' condition. The electric power required for ship service shall be generated by three diesel generators. There shall also be an emergency generator. The Yacht will have 4 decks, in accordance with the General Arrangement Plan (GAP), basically arranged as in the following list: