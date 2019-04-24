Read online now
Length 49.5m
Year 2020

Columbus S 50

2020

Motor Yacht

Columbus S 50 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020.

Design

Columbus S 50 measures 49.50 metres in length and has a beam of 9.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Columbus S 50 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus S 50 has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Columbus S 50 accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9.15m

crew:

11

draft:

-
