Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m measures 70.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 12.80 feet.

Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m also features naval architecture by Palumbo Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a hull NB of C04.