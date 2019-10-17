We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 70.6m
Year 2018
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m
2018|
Motor Yacht
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.
Design
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m measures 70.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 12.80 feet.
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m also features naval architecture by Palumbo Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Other Specifications
Columbus Sport Oceanic 70m has a hull NB of C04.