Comanche is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2004.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Comanche measures 26.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Frits De Voogt.

Comanche also features naval architecture by Frits De Voogt .

Performance and Capabilities

Comanche has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Comanche has a fuel capacity of 14,593 litres, and a water capacity of 6,028 litres.

Accommodation

Comanche accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.