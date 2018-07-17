Commander is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by CCN.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Commander measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Commander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Performance and Capabilities

Commander has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Commander has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Commander accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Commander is a Rina class yacht.